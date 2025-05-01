EPA, Texas Railroad Commission sign MoA on geologic storage of carbon dioxide

The Environmental Protection Agency and Texas Railroad Commission signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) outlining the state’s plans for administering programs related to carbon storage wells, known as Class VI wells.

The MOA signing is a required step in the Texas Railroad Commission’s (RRC) application to be granted authority to permit Class VI wells in the state of Texas. EPA is currently preparing a proposed approval of RRC’s primacy application.

“Through their administration of other underground injection control programs, the Texas Railroad Commission has demonstrated the ability to protect Texas’s drinking water while overseeing a variety of drilling and injection activity,” said Regional Administrator Scott Mason. “I appreciate Chairman Craddick and her team’s cooperation throughout the Class VI primacy application process, and I look forward to continued partnership between our agencies.”

“The RRC is pleased with the partnership we are establishing with EPA Region 6 under the leadership of Administrator Scott Mason. We welcome and appreciate this collaboration with Region 6, the EPA and the White House and stand ready to further engage in building on our established successes,” said Wei Wang, Executive Director, Railroad Commission of Texas.

The Safe Drinking Water Act Underground Injection Control program establishes requirements to protect underground sources of drinking water from contamination. The RRC applied for the authority for permitting, enforcement and other programs associated with Class VI wells, which requires the agency to show institutional capacity and competence to administer Safe Drinking Water Act requirements. EPA has already granted delegated authority to the RRC to administer programs for other types of injection wells.

Class VI injection wells store carbon dioxide (CO2) deep underground that has been captured from an emissions source or the atmosphere. Class VI injection wells deposit and store material deep beneath the earth in rock formations. These formations must be tested and evaluated to ensure that geologic formations are suitable for the safe containment of CO2 for long-term storage.