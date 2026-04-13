Chevron confirms oil discovery at Bandit prospect in Gulf of America

Chevron Corporation confirmed an oil discovery at the Bandit prospect in the Gulf of America, as announced by operator Occidental.

The exploration well is located in Green Canyon Block 680, about 125 miles south of the Louisiana coast.

The well encountered high-quality, full-to-base oil-bearing Miocene sands. The co-owners are currently evaluating results to determine next steps. The discovery has the potential for subsea tie-backs to an adjacent Occidental-operated facility and others in the nearby area.

× Key points from Chevron’s Bandit oil discovery Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Discovery Overview The Bandit exploration well in Green Canyon Block 680, about 125 miles offshore Louisiana, encountered high-quality oil-bearing Miocene sands, confirming a new deepwater discovery in the Gulf of America. Development Potential The discovery may be developed through subsea tie-backs to nearby Occidental-operated infrastructure, offering a cost-efficient pathway by leveraging existing facilities in the region. Strategic Positioning Operated by Occidental with Chevron and Woodside as partners, the project supports Chevron’s disciplined exploration strategy and reinforces its leadership and long-term investment in Gulf of America deepwater assets.

Bandit is operated by Occidental, which holds a 45.375 percent working interest, and is co-owned by Chevron subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (37.125 percent working interest) and Woodside Energy (Deepwater) Inc. (17.5 percent working interest).

“Bandit demonstrates our exploration strategy in action and reinforces the high-quality opportunities in the prolific deepwater Gulf of America,” said Kevin McLachlan, Vice President, Exploration, Chevron. “We are working with our co-owners to advance appraisal and development planning in a disciplined manner, leveraging existing infrastructure to help deliver competitive barrels.”

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Chevron’s exploration strategy is focused on disciplined investment across a resilient, balanced portfolio of infrastructure-enabled and frontier high-impact exploration opportunities. Chevron is the largest leaseholder and a leading producer in the Gulf of America, with a portfolio that includes operated and non-operated assets. Discoveries like Bandit build on Chevron’s deepwater expertise.