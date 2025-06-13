Chevron and Halliburton enable intelligent hydraulic fracturing

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, and Halliburton jointly developed a new process that enables closed-loop, feedback-driven completions in Colorado.

This intelligent fracturing process combines automated stage execution with subsurface feedback to optimize delivery of energy into the wellbore without relying on human intervention. The capability enhances the previous implementation of autonomous hydraulic fracturing technology.

Chevron recognizes the importance of efficiency and consistency during fracture execution. In addition, the company has placed an emphasis on the added control functionality that these new technologies provide. Leveraging digital automation and real-time feedback from the subsurface, Chevron and Halliburton jointly developed autonomous workflows that adjust completion behavior with the goal of improving asset performance.

A combination of technologies from the wellsite to the cloud is required to enable this new approach to intelligent completions. Halliburton’s ZEUS IQ™ intelligent fracturing platform, comprised of OCTIV® auto frac and Sensori™ monitoring, provides the necessary closed feedback loop and control capability. Chevron’s hydraulic fracturing and subsurface knowledge is built into an algorithm to enable the advanced decision making.

“We drive innovation in the digital space,” said Shawn Stasiuk, Halliburton’s vice president of Production Enhancement. “We built the digital environment down to the field level and enable our customers to test their best ideas.”

Chevron’s work in closed-loop automation changes the approach to hydraulic fracturing in shale and tight rock formations. Operations can now react to a localized environment through real-time adaptation rather than performance forecasting.

“At Chevron, we focus on continuously advancing asset performance safely through the innovation of our subject matter experts, new technology, and strategic collaborations. This real-time adaptive feedback loop is expected to further drive efficiencies and improve overall asset performance,” said Chevron’s Kim McHugh, Vice President of the Rockies Business Unit.