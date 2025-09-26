Caturus Energy and Nabors Industries deploy the most powerful onshore drilling rig in the U.S.

Caturus Energy (or "the Company"), announced a multi-year contract with Nabors Industries ("Nabors") for the PACE-X Ultra™ X33 rig, the most powerful onshore drilling system currently in the United States.

This marks a significant milestone in Caturus Energy's commitment to safely and efficiently ramping production, with a goal to grow net production to 1 billion cubic feet of gas equivalent per day by 2029.

Caturus Energy is recognized for its proven ability to drill long laterals and deep, high-pressure wells in technically complex subsurface environments, particularly within the prolific Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk formations of Texas. Earlier this year, as the Company continued scaling daily production, technical modeling had identified the need for a more powerful rig to increase drilling certainty and efficiency.

Eric Kolstad, Executive Vice President of Wells for Caturus Energy, said: "The integration of this leading-edge technology represents the highest standard of power and performance in the industry and, just as importantly, demonstrates our continued commitment to safe and sustainable operations while improving drilling cycle times. By combining these advanced capabilities with our highly disciplined approach, Caturus Energy will continue ensuring that we meet the world's energy needs through responsible and competitive growth."

Caturus Energy collaborated with Nabors to leverage its high-spec, next-generation PACE-X Ultra™ rig, designed to deliver more power and push the boundaries in today's toughest drilling environments. The rig features a one million-pound mast rating, racking capacity of up to 35,000 feet, and three 2,000-horsepower mud pumps capable of 10,000 psi mud pressure. Additionally, by substituting natural gas for diesel using the Cat® Dynamic Gas Blending (DGB) technology, the X33 rig enables improved fuel efficiency and emissions reduction, lowering both cost and carbon intensity. This strategic deployment of technology furthers the Company's technical drilling capabilities in challenging environments and is expected to set new industry benchmarks for operational safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Siggi Meissner, President of Global Drilling and Energy Transition for Nabors, said, "The PACE-X Ultra™ rig is a significant milestone that showcases what strong collaboration can achieve. Working together with Caturus Energy, we combined innovative engineering with ambitious operational goals to deliver the industry's most capable rig, purpose-built for the demands of modern unconventional drilling."