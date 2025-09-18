U.S. plastics industry helps power $1.1 trillion in economic output

America's plastics industry is one of the nation's most powerful economic engines, generating more than $1.1 trillion in total economic output.

In addition, the industry's products support nearly 5 million U.S. jobs in 2024, according to a new analysis (PDF download) released by the American Chemistry Council (ACC).

In 2024, the U.S. plastics manufacturing industry:

Operated more than 11,600 facilities nationwide.

Employed nearly 670,000 workers directly, generating a payroll of $48.6 billion.

Produced nearly $380 billion of plastic resins and products.

Invested $17.5 billion in new facilities and equipment.

"Plastics are essential to modern life, powering our economy and enabling innovation in everything from healthcare and clean energy to transportation and safe food and water," said Ross Eisenberg, president of America's Plastic Makers. "Plastics manufacturing means good jobs, strong wages, and sustained investment in America's future."

The industry's reach extends far beyond plastics facilities. Key U.S. industries that rely heavily on plastics—including automotive, construction, healthcare, and packaging—employed 4.8 million people and paid nearly $400 billion in wages in 2024.

Plastics are also a major contributor to U.S. trade, exporting nearly $64 billion in goods last year. With strong domestic production capacity, the United States enjoys a trade surplus in plastic resins, reinforcing its role as a global leader in materials manufacturing.

Beyond the national picture, plastics manufacturing drives jobs and growth in communities across the country, with particular impact in Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Explore the state-by-state data here and additional state-specific insights below.

Download the report and fact sheet.

State Economic Data & Additional Quotes

Louisiana - Direct Employment: 6,460 | Average Annual Salary: $108,310 | Facilities: 90

"Louisiana is proud to lead the nation in plastics manufacturing, with some of the highest-paying jobs in America," said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. "These careers support Louisiana families and strengthen our economy, and we will ensure our state remains a hub for innovation and opportunity."

Ohio - Direct Employment: 49,080 | Average Annual Salary: $66,320 | Facilities: 810

"Ohio is proud to rank number one in the U.S. for plastics product manufacturing employment and production value," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "The industry supports tens of thousands of high-quality jobs and advances industries from healthcare to transportation. In addition, plastics manufacturing is a major factor in Ohio's position as a national leader in innovation and manufacturing."

Pennsylvania - Direct Employment: 38,060 | Average Annual Salary: $69,810 | Facilities: 580

"The plastics manufacturing sector is a cornerstone of Pennsylvania's economy. By supporting thousands of skilled jobs and fueling innovation across critical industries like healthcare and advanced manufacturing, this sector not only strengthens communities but also solidifies the Commonwealth's competitive position on a global and national scale," said Steven Kratz, president of the Pennsylvania Chemical Industry Council.

Michigan - Direct Employment: 41,020 | Average Annual Salary: $73,780 | Facilities: 600

Texas - Direct Employment: 54,090 | Average Annual Salary: $85,680 | Facilities: 840