U.S. LNG producers soar as EU agrees to $750B in energy purchases

(Reuters) Liquefied natural gas developers led gains for U.S. energy companies in premarket trading, after the European Union pledged $750 billion worth in strategic purchases as part of a sweeping trade pact.

The framework trade deal, which ended months of uncertainty for industries and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic, calls for strategic purchases, covering oil, gas, and nuclear fuel, during U.S. President Donald Trump's term in office.

NextDecade, Venture Global and Cheniere Energy jumped between 5% and 7%, with the deal bolstering the prospects for American LNG exporters as they expand to meet growing demand for cleaner-burning fuels.

Uranium miner Energy Fuels rose 4% to $10.42.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, surpassing Australia and Qatar, as surging global prices fed demand for more exports, due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices also rose over 1.5%.

The agreement imposes a 15% U.S. import tariff on most EU goods, a softer blow than markets had feared.

"Terms of the EU-U.S. trade deal were at the forefront, with the 15% tariff level better than feared (30% was mooted previously)," said Ashley Kelty, an analyst at Panmure Liberum.

"This should see less of a drag on industrial activity between the two."

Still, Kelty noted the deal could weigh on gas prices.

"The demand for the EU to buy more U.S. energy will see more U.S. LNG imports in the future," Kelty said, signalling a potential supply glut.

Shares of U.S. natural gas producers Expand Energy and EQT Corp were up 1.6% and 2%, respectively, before the bell.