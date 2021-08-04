U.S. crude stocks up, gasoline inventories down

U.S. crude stocks and distillate inventories rose while gasoline inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said, as reported by Reuters.

Crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels in the week to July 30 to 439.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.1 million-barrel drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 543,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 45,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.2 percentage points, in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 5.3 million barrels in the week to 228.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 833,000 barrels in the week to 138.7 million barrels, versus expectations for a 543,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports rose last week by 510,000 barrels per day, EIA said.