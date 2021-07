Natural gas giant Qatar Petroleum predicted global demand for the fuel will continue to climb for almost two decades, making it far more optimistic than the International Energy Agency, reported Bloomberg.

QP expects consumption to grow at a rate of 1.5% a year, driven higher by economic growth and a broad shift away from dirtier-burning coal, according to a bond prospectus seen by Bloomberg. It sees demand peaking around 2040, roughly 15 years later than forecast by the IEA. Read more.