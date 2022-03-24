Poll finds 60% of Americans across every demographic support immediate domestic energy production over increased imports

A majority of Americans across every demographic (60%) believe the only way to bring down record high gasoline prices is to begin immediate domestic energy production, with a mere 8% believing the U.S. should ask foreign countries to produce more, a new poll from Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) reveals.

Domestic energy production over increased imports

Furthermore, the poll found that 63% overall felt the White House was not doing enough to lower gasoline prices for consumers. This includes 68% of those identifying as independents and 42% as Democrats.

“These results demonstrate that the solution to high gas prices is obvious to the majority of Americans – produce more domestic energy including unleashing oil and gas,” CEA President David Holt said. “Overwhelmingly, Americans of all political stripes and demographics support more American energy production, and they all agree that the White House is not doing enough to bring prices down.

“The obvious solution is usually the best one, especially when it can create American jobs, help protect the global environment, and bring energy prices back down to affordable levels. We urge the White House to stop looking for irresponsible options in all the wrong places like Venezuela and Iran when the easy, obvious choice is to produce energy in America for Americans.”

Additionally, 86% of those polled said they were personally affected by high gas prices. Those respondents rated President Biden’s net job approval at -13% (40% Approve / 53% Disapprove). That is almost three times worse than the general topline of -5% (43% Approve / 48% Disapprove).

Other key findings include:

Inflation is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. It was identified as the #1 issue facing the country and dominated in every underlying demographic category.

71% of those polled said that they had to change their habits as a result of higher gas prices.

of those polled said that they had to change their habits as a result of higher gas prices. A supermajority of each respective demographic stated that they’ve been personally impacted by high gasoline prices, including 93% of hourly-wage employees.

of hourly-wage employees. 52% of urban voters felt the White House was not doing enough to bring down gas prices. This opinion was echoed by 63% of suburban voters and 73% of rural voters.

The poll was conducted by smartphone, tablet, and Internet from March 19th to March 21st with 1,043 likely national voters. The margin of error is +/- 3.09% with a 95% confidence interval.

The polling data and graphics may be accessed here.