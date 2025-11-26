Gas prices near lowest level in 4 years ahead of Thanksgiving

Gas prices stand close to their lowest level in four years as tens of millions of people prepare to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The national average for a gallon of gas on Monday tallied at $3.07, which amounts to a slight uptick from a year ago, AAA data showed. But gas prices for each of the last two years have come in below Thanksgiving Day gas prices going back to 2020, when the pandemic slashed demand and cratered prices.

Twenty-eight states boast average gas prices below $3, spanning from Colorado to New Hampshire to Georgia, according to AAA. Oklahoma, the state with the nation's lowest gas prices, offers drivers a gallon for an average price of $2.50.

Nearly 82 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from their home over Thanksgiving, according AAA's forecast.

