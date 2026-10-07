Chevron CEO warns diesel export ban could raise prices in parts of U.S.

A potential U.S. ban on diesel exports could have the opposite effect of what policymakers intend in some domestic markets, according to Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth.

Speaking Oct. 6 at the Energy Intelligence Forum in London, Wirth warned that restricting U.S. diesel exports could put additional upward pressure on prices in parts of the country while creating supply concerns for U.S. allies that rely on American refined products.

“You could see some upward pressure on prices in some parts of the country,” Wirth said at the event, according to Bloomberg. He added that such a move would be particularly problematic for U.S. allies because “the US has been a reliable supplier in a time of need.”

The comments come as the U.S. diesel market remains under significant pressure. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a national average retail diesel price of approximately $6.32 per gallon for the week ending Oct. 5, while AAA data cited by EIA put the Oct. 5 daily average at the same level.

The market has been affected by disruptions to global crude and refined-product supplies, including the continuing conflict involving Iran and damage or outages affecting refineries and transportation routes. Wirth told the forum that global oil and fuel supply buffers have become increasingly thin, leaving the energy system more vulnerable to additional disruptions.

Export restrictions could tighten an already constrained market

Wirth's argument centers on the interconnected nature of the global refined-products market.

“Restricting supply, which an export ban would do … constrains supplies at the time when the world needs them,” Wirth said, according to Reuters. He emphasized that the United States remains connected to global energy markets rather than operating independently of them.

For U.S. refiners, that connection matters because domestic refineries produce fuels for both the U.S. market and international customers. Redirecting barrels from export markets could change regional balances, refinery economics and product flows rather than simply translating into lower prices nationwide.

Wirth's comments also reflect the broader concern that a policy intended to increase domestic diesel availability could produce different results depending on geography.

The United States is not a single diesel market. Refinery configurations, pipeline infrastructure, transportation costs, seasonal specifications and regional demand all influence the price of diesel delivered to a particular market. A national export restriction therefore would not necessarily produce the same price response everywhere.

G7 reserve release changes the policy equation

The discussion follows an Oct. 2 agreement by the Group of Seven nations to release 100 million barrels of oil and fuel reserves, with members committing to front-load a substantial amount of diesel into the market. The agreement came after pressure from the Trump administration over high fuel prices and concerns about global diesel supplies.

President Donald Trump subsequently backed away from imposing a U.S. diesel export ban after the G7 agreement.

The International Energy Agency is expected to work through the details of the stock release, with Reuters reporting that an IEA meeting was scheduled for Oct. 7 and a formal board meeting planned for Oct. 14-15. Questions remained over precisely how much diesel would be released and how the participating countries would allocate the supplies.

That uncertainty leaves refiners, fuel distributors and other large diesel consumers watching both policy decisions and physical market conditions closely.

What it means for industrial fuel consumers

For contractors, fleet operators and industrial companies, the issue extends beyond the price posted at the pump.

Diesel is a fundamental operating cost for heavy equipment, trucks, generators and other equipment used throughout the industrial and construction sectors. Sustained elevated prices can increase project costs, transportation expenses and the cost of moving materials and equipment.

The stakes are particularly significant in regions where diesel prices are already well above the national average.

At the same time, Wirth's warning should be understood as an industry executive's assessment rather than a guarantee that an export restriction would raise prices everywhere. The effect would depend on refinery utilization, domestic demand, inventories, imports, exports and the broader global supply picture.

Those variables remain unusually difficult to forecast.

A market with little room for additional disruption

Wirth has been warning about tight refined-product markets for months. During Chevron's second-quarter earnings call, he identified middle distillates, including diesel, as a particularly constrained portion of the global market and said he expected upward pressure on product prices into the third quarter and potentially beyond.

His latest comments suggest that the concern has shifted from simply the level of diesel prices to the resilience of the supply system itself.

With global inventories depleted, refined products already trading at elevated premiums and governments turning to emergency reserves, another policy-driven disruption could have consequences well beyond the U.S. diesel market.

For BIC Magazine's industrial audience, the takeaway is straightforward: Diesel remains a major cost and supply-chain risk, and any change to U.S. export policy could have uneven effects across domestic markets.

As policymakers weigh measures intended to reduce fuel costs, Wirth's warning highlights the complexity of attempting to manage a globally interconnected refined-products market through restrictions on one part of the supply chain.