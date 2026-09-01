Front Cover: Growth that goes beyond the expected

17 years ago, Able Industrial entered the market with a clear focus: delivering quality specialty welding services to the petrochemical industry.

That reputation became the foundation on which the company was built, earning the trust of customers through consistent execution and dependable craftsmanship. As those relationships matured, so did the opportunities.

Customers who initially relied on Able for welding began asking the company to take on larger scopes of work. A mechanical package led to a turnaround. A turnaround led to a capital project. Each successful project built confidence that Able could deliver more than its original scope, and over time, the company's capabilities expanded to match those growing expectations.

Today, Able Industrial has evolved into a full-service industrial contractor supporting capital projects, turnarounds and shutdowns, rope access, specialty welding and mechanical construction. While the list of services has grown considerably, leadership sees that evolution not as a departure from the company's roots, but as the natural result of earning customers' trust one project at a time.

That progression has accelerated over the past five years, particularly within the company's capital projects division. As industrial owners continue investing in larger and more complex facilities, Able has experienced significant growth in capital construction work, contributing to steady year-over-year expansion and positioning the company for opportunities that extend well beyond the industries where it first established its reputation.

The company that began as a specialty welding contractor has matured into an organization capable of delivering complete industrial construction solutions across multiple markets. When leadership considers what it wants owners to associate with the Able Industrial name, the answer is straightforward: a contractor capable of executing large construction projects.

That reputation has created opportunities in industries that were once outside the company's traditional focus. While Able continues serving long-standing customers throughout refining and petrochemicals, it has successfully expanded into pharmaceutical manufacturing, data center construction and international energy infrastructure. Each new market has presented unique challenges, but each has also reinforced the same principle: strong construction fundamentals translate across industries.

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Breaking into pharmaceutical construction: Eli Lilly

Among Able's recent projects, none better illustrates that evolution than its work with Eli Lilly.

The project marked the company's first entry into pharmaceutical construction, introducing an entirely new set of expectations compared to traditional industrial projects. Pharmaceutical facilities demand exceptional precision, extensive documentation and rigorous quality standards throughout every phase of construction. Success depends not only on installing work correctly, but on demonstrating that every step has been completed according to strict procedures and documentation requirements.

For many contractors, entering a new sector can expose gaps in experience. Able viewed it differently.

Leadership recognized there would be a learning curve but also understood that the principles developed over nearly two decades of industrial construction remained just as valuable in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Careful planning, disciplined execution, quality craftsmanship and strong communication are not industry specific. They are the foundation of every successful project.

By combining those established practices with the commitment of its field teams, Able successfully adapted to the unique requirements of pharmaceutical construction. The result was a quality installation delivered on schedule and under budget, an accomplishment that reinforced the company's ability to transfer its expertise into highly specialized markets.

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That performance also earned recognition from Fluor, where Able Industrial provided plumbing, piping, structural steel and concrete services on the large pharmaceutical project in Indiana.

According to Fluor, Able distinguished itself through more than field execution alone. "Able Industrial is a highly professional outfit that consistently demonstrated value to Fluor and the owner. Their leadership team is adaptable, approachable and actively involved in the details. They understand the demands of executing mega projects, provide proactive solutions and honor their commitments."

Fluor also praised Able's focus on quality control and compliance, noting the company's disciplined project controls and "end in mind" approach to execution, which helped keep planning and cost management on track throughout the project. That level of organization, combined with a proactive leadership team, reinforced Able's ability to meet the demanding standards required in pharmaceutical construction.

Perhaps more importantly, the project demonstrated that Able's growth is not driven simply by adding services or pursuing new industries. It is driven by the confidence to apply proven construction practices wherever customers need them.

As more owners invest in pharmaceutical manufacturing throughout the U.S., projects like Eli Lilly represent more than a successful milestone. They position Able to continue supporting a rapidly expanding market while building upon the experience gained from its first pharmaceutical project.

Building across borders: New Fortress Energy in Mexico

While the Eli Lilly project challenged Able to adapt to a new industry, the company's work supporting New Fortress Energy in Mexico tested an entirely different set of capabilities.

Executing industrial construction outside the U.S. introduces layers of complexity that extend well beyond the jobsite itself. Materials must cross international borders. Supply chains become more difficult to coordinate. Political conditions can change with little notice, affecting schedules and logistics. Recruiting local craft professionals requires establishing new relationships while ensuring every team member meets the same expectations for quality and safety that customers have come to expect from Able.

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Rather than viewing those challenges as obstacles, the company approached them as opportunities to strengthen its operations.

Each logistical hurdle required new solutions. Every scheduling adjustment refined internal processes. Every project contributed valuable experience that will benefit future international work.

Those lessons have allowed Able to develop robust, battle-tested practices for supporting customers outside the U.S. while maintaining the consistency that defines its domestic operations.

Whether coordinating material deliveries, navigating changing regulatory environments or integrating local workforces into larger project teams, the company has established systems that make future international projects more efficient and more predictable.

The experience also reinforced an important reality about today's industrial construction market.

As customers expand globally, contractors must be prepared to do the same. Success increasingly depends on the ability to adapt to unfamiliar environments without compromising quality, communication or execution.

The New Fortress Energy projects demonstrated exactly that. They showcased a company capable of responding to challenges that cannot always be anticipated while continuing to deliver the level of performance customers expect regardless of location.

Relationships built through performance

Industrial construction is built on relationships, but those relationships are sustained through performance.

Owners return to contractors that consistently communicate, solve problems and deliver on their commitments. Projects inevitably encounter unexpected challenges, changing schedules and evolving priorities. What customers remember is how those situations are managed.

Leadership credits Able's continued growth to two qualities that have remained constant since the company was founded: customer service and performance.

Those priorities have allowed the company to establish long-term partnerships that continue creating new opportunities across multiple industries. As customers expand into new markets or pursue larger capital investments, they increasingly look to partners they already trust to execute the work successfully.

That trust has become one of Able's most valuable assets.

Investing in people as the company grows

Growth presents opportunities, but it also creates responsibility.

As organizations expand into new markets and larger projects, maintaining a consistent culture becomes increasingly challenging. New employees join the team, operations spread across wider geographic areas and expectations continue evolving alongside the business itself.

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Able has chosen to approach that challenge as another opportunity for growth.

Rather than allowing rapid expansion to reshape the company's identity, every new project becomes another opportunity to reinforce the integrity, discipline and core values that have guided the organization since its earliest days. Leadership believes culture is not preserved by resisting change, but by ensuring every employee understands the expectations that have defined the company from the beginning.

That philosophy extends directly into workforce development.

Like much of the industrial construction industry, Able recognizes that recruiting skilled craft professionals remains one of the greatest challenges facing contractors today. The company believes the solution begins with investing in people long before they reach leadership positions.

A helper hired today may one day become the project manager responsible for one of the company's largest and most complex operations. That long-term perspective influences how Able approaches training, mentorship and professional development across the organization. By supporting employees throughout their careers and creating opportunities for advancement, the company has built an environment where people understand that their growth is directly connected to the future of the business.

When employees know they are valued and see a clear path forward, they are more likely to build lasting careers rather than simply fill positions.

Safety that creates opportunity: Rope access safety

That same long-term mindset is reflected in Able's approach to safety.

For the company, safety is far more than a requirement to satisfy regulations. It is a responsibility shared by every employee and embedded in every project from planning through completion. Leadership believes everyone should return home in the same condition, or better, than when they arrived at work, and that commitment has helped Able maintain a stellar safety record throughout its continued growth.

More importantly, the company's safety culture creates opportunities to serve customers in ways that would otherwise be impossible. Able's rope-access division is a prime example.

Rope access provides owners with safe, efficient vertical access solutions that often eliminate the need for extensive scaffolding while significantly reducing project costs and schedules. The work itself demands rigorous training, constant attention to detail and exceptionally high safety standards. The margin for error is slim, making a disciplined safety culture essential to every project.

Through comprehensive training and industry-leading safety practices, Able has successfully delivered numerous rope-access projects while providing customers with a more efficient approach to accessing difficult work areas. As additional project statistics become available, they will further demonstrate what leadership already knows: safety is not simply about preventing incidents. It creates the confidence to pursue smarter, more efficient solutions that benefit both customers and employees.

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Industrial construction will continue evolving as new industries emerge and investment priorities shift. The projects shaping the next decade may look very different from those that defined the last.

For Able Industrial, that is not a challenge to overcome. It is the opportunity that has driven the company's growth from the very beginning.

Each new market, each larger project and each unfamiliar environment represents another chance to apply the same principles that have guided Able for the past 17 years. The industries may continue changing, but the company's commitment to delivering quality work, investing in its people and earning customers' trust remains unchanged.

That is how Able has grown from a specialty welding contractor into a full-service industrial construction partner.

And it is how the company intends to keep building what comes next.

For more information, visit able-industrial.com.