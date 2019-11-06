News Update: Upstream

Chevron to boost production at St. Malo field

Chevron Corp. has sanctioned a waterflood project in the St. Malo field. This application of enabling technology is expected to increase recovery and advance Chevron's strategy of maximizing its existing resources in the Gulf of Mexico.

The waterflood project is Chevron's first in the deepwater Wilcox trend and is expected to contribute an estimated ultimate recovery of more than 175 million barrels of oil equivalent. It will include two new production wells, three new injector wells and topsides injection equipment to the Jack/St. Malo floating production unit, allowing Chevron to extend the life of the field.

Located approximately 280 miles south of New Orleans, the St. Malo field has an estimated remaining production life of 30 years.

For more information, visit www.chevron.com or call (925) 842-1000.

Talos Energy unveils transactions with BP, ExxonMobil

Talos Energy Inc. has entered into two separate agreements with BP plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. related to new exploration opportunities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The company will work with BP to drill and evaluate the Puma West prospect, located in Talos-owned Green Canyon Block 821, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Additionally, Talos has acquired the Hershey prospect from ExxonMobil, located on Green Canyon Blocks 326, 327, 370 and 371.

In the Puma West opportunity, Talos will retain a 25-percent working interest, with BP holding the remaining working interest as operator.

For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com or call (713) 328-3000.

DOI releases final EIS for Coastal Plain Oil and Gas Leasing Program

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) has issued the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Coastal Plain Oil and Gas Leasing Program. The environmental analysis considers a range of alternatives in order to meet energy leasing provisions contained in Section 20001 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, signed into law by President Trump on Dec. 22, 2017.

The act directs the secretary of the Interior, through the Bureau of Land Management, to establish two area-wide leasing sales, not less than 400,000 acres each, along the Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). It also authorizes up to 2,000 acres, or 0.01 percent, of ANWR's 19.3 million acres for surface facilities.

For more information, visit www.doi.gov or call (202) 208-3100.

BP deploys Mars technology in methane- monitoring project

BP's North Sea business has successfully executed a groundbreaking pilot project testing innovative ways of remotely monitoring methane emissions on its offshore assets.

The pilot, which combined highly advanced sensor technology originally designed by NASA for the Mars Curiosity Rover with a fixed-wing remote-piloted air system (RPAS), or drone, broke the UK's record for the longest commercial drone flight and demonstrates the feasibility of this unique approach to monitoring methane.

The drone circled the Clair platform at a radius of 550 metric meters for 90 minutes, traveling for a total of more than 185 kilometers (km), significantly beating the previous record of 100 km. The pre-programmed drone, once airborne, managed itself autonomously. Throughout the flight, the RPAS live-streamed valuable data collected by the methane sensor.

The North Sea trial follows the rollout of a major leak detection drone program in BP's U.S. operations. BPX Energy is now using drone-mounted leak detection technologies, which enable up to 1,500 well sites to be surveyed every month across its operating basins.

For more information, visit www.bp.com or call +44 (0)20 7496 4076.

API issues new integrity management standards

API published three new Integrity Management (IM) standards to ensure the continued reliable and efficient operation of offshore floating production platforms, including facilities designed to produce natural gas and oil and export LNG.

The new IM standards are outlined in a series of three recommended practices that address key structures at offshore natural gas and oil facilities:

Recommended Practice 2MIM, Mooring Integrity Management, addresses the mooring components that secure a facility to the seafloor.

Recommended Practice 2RIM, Integrity Management of Risers from Floating Production Systems, addresses the riser components that connect the facility to the wells on the seafloor.

Recommended Practice 2FSIM, Floating Systems Integrity Management, addresses the many features of a floating facility, including the mooring and riser systems, and enables better overall performance of the facility.

For more information, visit www.api.org or call (202) 682-8000.