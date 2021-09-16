GPA Midstream celebrates 100 years, while looking ahead

Established in 1921, the GPA Midstream Association has been engaged in shaping the midstream sector of the U.S. energy industry for a full century.

Joel Moxley, president and CEO, GPA MidstreamAssociation.

Some of the organization's primary functions include promoting best safety practices for the midstream industry, developing test methods to measure and determine the quality of the industry's raw materials and products, managing a cooperative research program that is used worldwide, providing a voice for the industry on Capitol Hill, and providing member companies a forum to share expertise to improve operational efficiencies and knowledge. Furthermore, its annual GPA Midstream Convention has become a meeting place for midstream professionals from around the globe.

Joel Moxley, GPA Midstream's president and CEO, is proud to lead an organization that has 100 years of history, but he is also careful not to dwell too much on the past; for him, it is the future that matters most.

"We must be doing something right to be around for 100 years," Moxley said. "We have had a lot of wins to celebrate over this long period of time. However, we can't rest on the wins of the past; we have to constantly be asking what we can do to help our members and our industry today."

To that end, GPA Midstream has begun focusing on enhanced communication efforts to navigate the association's role in addressing the impacts of climate change and how the midstream industry will respond to these challenges, to address environmental, social and corporate governance reporting and associated goals to improve its metrics in that space, and to communicate the midstream industry's role in the U.S. economy.

"We certainly plan on being around for many more years, so we need to be relevant to the future while building on our successful past achievements," Moxley said.

GPA Midstream has over 60 member companies in the U.S. who employ over 57,000 people across the country. Moxley also serves as the CEO of the GPSA Association, which is made up of over 300 member companies that supply equipment and services to the U.S. midstream industry. These two organizations work in concert to represent and bring continual improvement to the industry they serve.

In addition, there are six regional chapters of GPA Midstream that also support the industry by providing educational and networking opportunities. GPA Midstream's staff in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides support and resources to help these groups meet their members' needs.

The regional chapters offer many ways to get involved in local communities -- supporting scholarships, volunteering and donating to local charitable organizations, helping local first responder organizations, etc. "These groups are a great way for people new to our industry to begin meeting their peers and begin the process of connecting to the midstream industry," Moxley said.

Looking forward, Moxley is optimistic about the future of the industry. While the U.S.'s energy transition will undoubtedly bring with it a number of challenges, he believes that the midstream sector will adapt as it always has.

"As the U.S. works to transition its energy mix of today in ways we don't yet know, I feel certain that midstream companies will be there to play their part as well," he said. "We have creative, dedicated people who will do their parts in making this industry successful.

"If your company isn't involved in GPA Midstream or GPSA, join in and contribute. We have many opportunities to join committees and learn what we do. This is truly a situation where people's investment in time to support our work is paid back tenfold with opportunities to meet new friends, learn from others and advance their careers."

For more information, visit www.gpamidstream.org or call (918) 493-3872.