ExxonMobil breaks ground on polypropylene project

Charles Dabadie, regional manufacturing manager for ExxonMobil Chemical Co., discusses the economic impact of the new polypropylene project in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

ExxonMobil recently began construction on its new polypropylene production unit in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The project will expand production capacity along the Gulf Coast by up to 450,000 tons per year.

Early construction supports 21 Louisiana businesses, representing $130 million. The project is expected to create up to 700 jobs during peak construction and 65 permanent jobs once completed. Start-up is anticipated by 2021.

"We're 'Growing the Gulf,'" said ExxonMobil Chemical Co. Regional Manufacturing Manager Charles Dabadie. "This polypropylene project is part of that. It's the biggest one we've done in 10 or 20 years."

Upon completion of the project, Baton Rouge will collect approximately $30 million in sales tax revenue.

"We are committed to hiring local suppliers and workers for the construction," said ExxonMobil Chemicals Project Venture Executive Travis Fuller. "We're putting extra outreach in place to support that effort. This year, ExxonMobil expanded the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative to assist in developing qualified workers."

Beyond construction impacts, ExxonMobil also announced new community investments as a result of attracting the project to Baton Rouge. Recently, three nonprofits began leasing rent-free office space in ExxonMobil's community center.

For more information, visit www.exxonmobil.com or call (225) 977-7711.