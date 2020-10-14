Air Liquide to invest $160m in Eastman Chemical facility

Air Liquide has reached a long-term supply agreement with Eastman Chemical Co. to provide additional gaseous oxygen, nitrogen and syngas supporting Eastman's growth and production in Longview, Texas. Air Liquide will invest more than $160 million to modernize existing assets and build a new air separation unit (ASU) and partial oxidation unit (POX).

With this agreement and additional production capacity of the new ASU and POX, Air Liquide will supply Eastman with gaseous oxygen and nitrogen, as well as syngas. The new ASU and POX will begin production in late 2021 and will be integrated into the existing facilities.

The new POX will use the company's patented Lurgi technology and will capture and recycle CO2, reducing the carbon intensity of operations, in line with the group's 2025 climate objectives.

"This project and supply agreement reflect Eastman's focus to invest in growth opportunities through strategic partnerships to create positive economic and environmental benefits," said Mark Costa, chairman and CEO of Eastman. "Eastman has deep roots in the greater Longview area and remains one of the area's largest employers after 70 years of operation in Harrison County. We are committed to our community and appreciate the continued support of community leaders, our dedicated employees and our operating partners."

Michael J. Graff, executive vice president and executive committee member, Air Liquide Group, said, "Air Liquide is pleased to further its longstanding relationship with Eastman with another significant investment at its Longview site in east Texas, the world's single largest production facility of its type, and to further demonstrate Air Liquide's ongoing commitment to deliver innovative technologies and safe, reliable and sustainable solutions for industry."

For more information, visit www.airliquide.com or call (713) 548-6056.