Excel Moduler Scaffold statement on South Texas incident at Marathon GBR

“Excel Modular Scaffold regrets that an incident occurred yesterday evening at a refinery in South Texas involving an Excel Scaffold Builder. The employee was working on a scaffold modification when he came in contact with a high voltage electrical conduit. Unfortunately the electrocution resulted in the loss of this team member. Out of respect of the family, the name of the employee has not been released. At this time we do not have any further details on the nature of the accident. The safety and well-being of our teammates is our top priority at Excel. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends in this tragic time. We will now begin the process of working diligently to conduct a formal investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident and will take immediate action on any corrective measures that may be required. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers.” - Brandon Munn, President, Bartlett Group

On February 28, the incident took place at the Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery.