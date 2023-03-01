Contractor electrocuted at Marathon Texas refinery

(Reuters) A contractor died on Tuesday after being electrocuted while working on an overhaul at Marathon Petroleum Corp's MPC.N Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, two sources familiar with the matter said.

A company spokesperson was not immediately available on Tuesday night.

The contractor was working on a resid hydrotreater at the refinery when he came in contact with a live electrical line, the sources said.

Marathon is performing overhauls on several units at the refinery, including the hydrotreater. The overhauls began in late January and are expected to finish in late March.

The refinery can process a wide variety of crude oils into gasoline, distillates, aromatics, heavy fuel oil, dry gas, fuel-grade coke, refinery-grade propylene, chemical-grade propylene and sulfur. Products are distributed via pipeline, barge, transport truck, rail and ocean tanker. The refinery has access to the export market and multiple options to sell refined products.

An on-site co-generation facility currently has 1,055 megawatts of electrical production capacity and can produce 4.3 million pounds of steam per hour. Approximately 45 percent of the power generated in 2018 was used at the refinery, with the remaining electricity being sold into the electricity grid.