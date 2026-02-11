World Chemical Forum 2026

The World Chemical Forum returns on March 25–26, 2026, in The Woodlands, Texas, bringing together senior executives, market leaders, and innovators from across the chemical and energy value chain.

As the industry continues to evolve, the World Chemical Forum is the event for professionals who embrace change and are looking to unlock new growth opportunities, and bring innovative transformation to life.

Why Attend?

Unmatched Insights: Gain perspectives from leading experts at Chemical Market Analytics and OPIS, alongside top industry leaders and representatives from The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s.

What’s New for 2026

ChemEnergy360: An exclusive, on-demand hub with premium insights from OPIS, Chemical Market Analytics, Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, and Oxford Analytica —only for attendees.

When: March 25-26, 2026

Where: The Woodlands Resort, The Woodlands, TX

Members Discount (10%): BIC10