Beginning this season on April 14, 2026, The Get Together Bay Area luncheons will be held every other month on the second Tuesday at the South Shore Harbour Country Club, located at 4300 South Shore Blvd., League City, Texas—not to be confused with the nearby resort.

The Get Together Bay Area focuses on building relationships that strengthen both faith and business. Participants explore how to share their skills, resources, and connections to support ministries making a meaningful impact in the community. Reservations are required, and all professionals seeking connection with purpose are welcome to attend.

When: April 14, 2026 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

Where: 4300 South Shore Boulevard, League City, TX

For more information, visit www.tgtba.org.