2026 The Energy Expo

Attend The Energy Expo Aug. 12–13, 2026 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The event brings solar, storage and clean-energy professionals together for education sessions, networking and an international industry expo.

The Energy Expo is a major trade show focused on solar, energy storage and energy-saving technologies serving markets across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. The event features an exhibit hall, educational sessions, product demonstrations and networking opportunities connecting manufacturers, distributors, engineers, utilities and contractors involved in the clean energy sector.

When: August 12, 2026 – August 13, 2026, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST

Where: Broward County Convention Center - 1950 Eisenhower Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316