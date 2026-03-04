Attend the Texas Annual School Vendor Shows July 12–19, 2026 in College Station, TX at Brayton Fire Training Field and Reed Arena. Hosted by TEEX, the event features vendor exhibits showcasing fire, EMS and emergency response equipment and services.

Hosted by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX), the Texas Annual School Vendor Shows take place alongside the Texas Annual Fire Training Schools in College Station, Texas. The events showcase products and services for fire, EMS and emergency response professionals. More than 130 exhibitors display apparatus, tools, apparel and technology used by the fire and emergency services industry. The shows attract thousands of attendees and are open to the public with no admission fee.

When: July 12, 2026 – July 19, 2026, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CST

Where:

Brayton Fire Training Field - 1595 Nuclear Science Rd, College Station, TX 77845 for the Industrial Vendor Show

Reed Arena, Texas A&M University - 730 Olsen Blvd, College Station, TX 77845 for the Municipal Vendor Show