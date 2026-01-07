TAPPICon

to

Register Here

Greater Columbus Convention Center 400 N High St, Ohio 43215

Attend TAPPICon 2026 — the premier conference and exposition for professionals in the forest products, pulp, paper, packaging, and related industries in Columbus, Ohio, from April  26 – 29, 2026.

TAPPICon® is all about learning, networking, discovery, and connecting the industry. It brings together the global forest products industry for an experience unlike any other. The newly unified program provides a variety of unique connections and the ability to build long-lasting relationships with suppliers and industry innovators. 

When: April  26 – 29, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (varies by session)

Where: Greater Columbus Convention Center - 400 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215

Info

Greater Columbus Convention Center 400 N High St, Ohio 43215
Conferences & Tradeshows, In-Person Event
Register Here
to
Google Calendar - TAPPICon - 2026-04-26 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - TAPPICon - 2026-04-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - TAPPICon - 2026-04-26 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - TAPPICon - 2026-04-26 00:00:00 ical

Tags