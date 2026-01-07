Attend TAPPICon 2026 — the premier conference and exposition for professionals in the forest products, pulp, paper, packaging, and related industries in Columbus, Ohio, from April 26 – 29, 2026.

TAPPICon® is all about learning, networking, discovery, and connecting the industry. It brings together the global forest products industry for an experience unlike any other. The newly unified program provides a variety of unique connections and the ability to build long-lasting relationships with suppliers and industry innovators.

When: April 26 – 29, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (varies by session)

Where: Greater Columbus Convention Center - 400 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215