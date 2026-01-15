TAPPICon Offshore Technology Conference

NRG Park 3 NRG Parkway, Houston, Texas 77054

Attend Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2026, the premier global event for offshore energy innovation, technology, and collaboration in Houston, Texas, May 4–7, 2026.

OTC 2026 brings together industry leaders, technical experts, operators, and service providers for four days of technical sessions, exhibits, networking, and insights on offshore energy technologies across oil, gas, wind, and energy transition sectors.

When: May 4–7, 2026 (session times and exhibits vary daily; full agenda published on the site).

Where: NRG Park & Convention Center, Houston, TX, USA

