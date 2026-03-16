Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition & Conference

WEFTEC 2026 takes place September 26-30, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana, bringing water quality professionals together for technical education, exhibitions, networking and solutions focused on wastewater treatment and water environment innovation.

WEFTEC is the Water Environment Federation’s annual technical exhibition and conference, bringing together water quality professionals from around the world. The event features technical sessions, workshops, exhibitions and networking opportunities focused on wastewater treatment, water management and environmental innovation.

When: September 26-30, 2026

Where: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - 900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70130