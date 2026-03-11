The Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia (TPS) takes place September 22–24, 2026 in Houston, TX, bringing rotating equipment engineers and industry professionals together for technical sessions, exhibits and networking focused on turbomachinery and pumps.

The Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia (TPS), organized by the Turbomachinery Laboratory at Texas A&M University, is a global industry event featuring a technical program and exhibition focused on turbomachinery, pumps, and rotating equipment. The event provides training, knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities for professionals across oil and gas, petrochemical, power, aerospace, chemical, and water industries. Technical sessions cover maintenance, reliability, troubleshooting, emerging technologies, and real-world case studies presented by industry experts.

When: September 22, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – September 24, 2026, 5:00 p.m. CST

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010