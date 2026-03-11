38th Annual LDC Gas Forum Mid-Continent

The Mid-Continent LDC Gas Forums brings together natural gas utility leaders and industry partners for regulatory updates, market insights and peer networking in the Mid-Continent region at Westin River North, September 14-16. 

The Mid-Continent LDC Gas Forums convenes natural gas local distribution companies (LDCs), pipeline operators, regulators, and industry partners to discuss key regional market trends, regulatory developments, infrastructure planning, supply outlooks, and operational best practices.

Designed specifically for the Mid-Continent region, the forum provides a collaborative setting for utility executives and energy stakeholders to exchange insights, strengthen partnerships, and address emerging challenges in natural gas delivery and policy.

When: September 14-16, 2026

Where: Westin River North - 320 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654

