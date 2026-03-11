The GPA Midstream Convention takes place September 20–23, 2026 in San Antonio, TX, bringing midstream energy professionals together for technical sessions, industry discussions and networking focused on natural gas and NGL operations.

The GPA Midstream Convention is the midstream industry’s premier annual gathering, bringing together more than 1,800 professionals from operating companies, suppliers and industry leadership. The event features technical sessions, committee meetings, regulatory and market discussions, and networking opportunities focused on natural gas and natural gas liquids operations, safety, innovation and industry collaboration. Attendees range from engineers and technical specialists to executives and decision-makers, creating opportunities for knowledge exchange and business development across the midstream sector.

When: September 20, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – September 23, 2026, 5:00 p.m. CST

Where: San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter - 101 Bowie Street, San Antonio, TX 78205