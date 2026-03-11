The Gulf Coast Industry Forum takes place September 17, 2026 in Pasadena, TX, bringing industry, government and community leaders together to discuss growth, logistics, petrochemical and maritime developments across the Houston Port Region.

The Gulf Coast Industry Forum (GCIF), hosted by the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, is the organization’s largest annual event. The forum brings together industry, government and community stakeholders to share insights impacting the Houston Port Region and Gulf Coast industries, including petrochemical, maritime and logistics sectors. The event focuses on collaboration, economic development and regional growth through expert speakers, panels and networking opportunities.

When: September 17, 2026, 7:00 a.m.

Where: Pasadena Convention Center - 7902 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77507