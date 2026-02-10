This registration option gives you three-day access to the in-person Expo floor during the Safety 2026 Professional Development Conference & Expo. It does not include educational sessions or CEUs — only access to the expo hall to meet vendors and see safety-related products and services.

Sales professionals and technical experts from leading organizations in the safety, health and environmental industry will be on hand to discuss your specific needs and offer realistic solutions to your safety challenges. If it’s a product or service that is safety-related, you’ll find it at Safety 2026. Visit with more than 400 of the industry’s top suppliers of products and services at the Safety 2026 Expo.

Instructions to Register for Safety 2026 Complimentary Expo Only passes

From the ASSP website www.assp.org, select the Education tab, then the Education Calendar link on the far right. Next, select Conferences, then select Safety 2026 Expo Only pass.

You will need to register each individual who is attending by first setting up an account. Use the coupon code to ensure that each registration is free: 26PDCEXPO

See the screenshots on the following page for step-by-step instructions. If you encounter any difficulties, please contact our customer service team at:

ASSP Customer Service

Monday-Friday 8:30 am - 5:00 pm CST+1 847-699-2929

customerservice@assp.org

They will be happy to help!

When: June 15–17, 2026, from 1:30 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. CDT

Where: Anaheim Convention Center - 800 W Katella Ave, CA 92802