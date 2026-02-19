Celebrate the Opifex-Synergy Baytown Grand Opening on March 6, 2026 from 10:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. at 7640 Gateway, Baytown, TX.

Opifex-Synergy invites industry professionals and community members to celebrate the grand opening of its Baytown location. Guests will enjoy fresh jambalaya, raffle prizes, equipment showcases, and an opportunity to connect with builders and industry leaders in a relaxed, welcoming setting.

When: Friday, March 6, 2026

Where: Opifex-Synergy's Baytown Location - 7640 Gateway, Baytown, TX