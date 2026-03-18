Society of Petroleum Engineers Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (ATCE)

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George R. Brown Convention Center 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, Texas 77010

ATCE 2026 takes place October 21–23, 2026, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, bringing together energy professionals for technical sessions, exhibitions, and networking across upstream exploration and production.

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) hosts ATCE, the premier global gathering for energy professionals. ATCE 2026 features over 300 technical paper presentations, 150+ exhibitors, and strategic panel sessions. Attendees collaborate on innovations, operational excellence, and solutions in upstream exploration and production, while networking with thousands of international energy professionals.

When: October 21, 2026 – October 23, 2026, Time TBD

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, Texas, 77010

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George R. Brown Convention Center 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, Texas 77010
Conferences & Tradeshows, In-Person Event, Networking Events
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