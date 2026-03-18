The 2026 Fall Committee on Petroleum Measurement Standards Meeting takes place October 12–16, 2026, at Hyatt Regency Austin in Austin, Texas, bringing together industry professionals to develop and maintain petroleum measurement standards.

Hosted by the American Petroleum Institute (API), the Fall Committee on Petroleum Measurement Standards Meeting brings together oil and gas professionals to review, update, and maintain standards for petroleum measurement. The event includes technical sessions, committee working groups, and discussions on measurement best practices, ensuring consistency, accuracy, and compliance across the industry.

When: October 12, 2026 – October 16, 2026

Where: Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, Texas, 78704