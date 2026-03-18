FABTECH Expo

FABTECH 2026 takes place October 21-23, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, bringing together manufacturing and metalworking professionals for exhibits, education sessions, and networking on the latest fabrication, forming, welding, and finishing technologies.

FABTECH is North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event. The expo features hundreds of exhibitors showcasing machinery, tools, and technologies, alongside educational sessions, hands-on demonstrations, and networking opportunities. Attendees include engineers, fabricators, manufacturers, and industry leaders seeking the latest innovations and best practices in manufacturing and metalworking.

When: October 21-23, 2026

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center - 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109