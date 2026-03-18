ASNT 2026 Conference

ASNT 2026 takes place October 12–15, 2026, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, bringing together NDT professionals for technical sessions, exhibits, and networking on innovations and best practices in nondestructive testing.

ASNT 2026 is the world’s largest and most trusted conference for nondestructive testing (NDT) professionals. The event features over 150 technical sessions, 210+ exhibitors, and more than 2,200 attendees. Participants gain insights on emerging technologies, codes and standards, and industry innovations while networking with leading NDT experts. The theme “Together We Lead” emphasizes collaboration and advancement in the field.

When: October 12, 2026 – October 15, 2026

Where: Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N High St, Columbus, Ohio, 43215