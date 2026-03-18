The 2026 IADC Annual General Meeting takes place November 2-4, 2026, in Houston, Texas, bringing together drilling contractors, industry leaders, and regulators for networking, discussions, and updates on drilling industry developments.

The International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) hosts its Annual General Meeting to unite members and industry stakeholders for strategic discussions, networking, and knowledge sharing. The event focuses on advancements in drilling technology, operational excellence, regulatory updates, and collaborative initiatives to strengthen the global drilling industry. Attendees include drilling contractors, engineers, executives, and policymakers.

When: November 2-4, 2026

Where: Ritz Carlton Las Colinas - 4150 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038