IADC Annual General Meeting

to

Register Here

Ritz Carlton Las Colinas 4150 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, Texas 75038

The 2026 IADC Annual General Meeting takes place November 2-4, 2026, in Houston, Texas, bringing together drilling contractors, industry leaders, and regulators for networking, discussions, and updates on drilling industry developments.

The International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) hosts its Annual General Meeting to unite members and industry stakeholders for strategic discussions, networking, and knowledge sharing. The event focuses on advancements in drilling technology, operational excellence, regulatory updates, and collaborative initiatives to strengthen the global drilling industry. Attendees include drilling contractors, engineers, executives, and policymakers.

When: November 2-4, 2026

Where: Ritz Carlton Las Colinas - 4150 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038

Info

Ritz Carlton Las Colinas 4150 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, Texas 75038
Conferences & Tradeshows, In-Person Event, Networking Events
Register Here
to
Google Calendar - IADC Annual General Meeting - 2026-11-02 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - IADC Annual General Meeting - 2026-11-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - IADC Annual General Meeting - 2026-11-02 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - IADC Annual General Meeting - 2026-11-02 00:00:00 ical

Tags