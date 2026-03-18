2026 AIChE Annual Meeting

The AIChE Annual Meeting 2026 takes place November 8–12, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois, bringing together chemical engineers and industry professionals for technical sessions, networking, and discussions on innovation in chemical engineering.

The AIChE Annual Meeting is the premier gathering for chemical engineers worldwide, offering technical sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities. The 2026 meeting covers advancements in process design, sustainability, safety, and emerging chemical engineering technologies, uniting academics, industry professionals, and students to share knowledge and drive innovation.

When: November 8, 2026 – November 12, 2026

Where: Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404