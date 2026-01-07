Join the 5th Annual CRU Nitrogen+Syngas USA Expo Conference, to be held in Dallas, TX, from April 21-23, 2026.

This regional event offers a fantastic opportunity for you and your team to connect face-to-face with friends and peers from the region to share operational experience and develop best practice in operations, reliability and maintenance of ammonia, methanol, hydrogen, syngas and urea plants.

When: April 21-23, 2026, at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel - 15201 Dallas Pkwy, Addison, TX 75001, Dallas, TX