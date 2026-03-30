Attend the Shutdowns & Turnarounds Superconference on May 6–7, 2026 in Houston, TX. Connect with industry leaders and gain strategies to improve turnaround planning, reduce downtime and enhance safety across oil, gas and petrochemical operations.

For over two decades, the Shutdowns Turnarounds Superconference has brought together owner/operators and expert vendors to exchange practical strategies and proven lessons learned. Now, the same trusted format and peer-driven discussions that keep STO leaders returning year after year are coming to Houston.

On May 6 & 7 in Houston, you’ll join owner/operators, EPCs, contractors, and solution providers to benchmark approaches, compare playbooks, and walk away with tactics you can apply on your very next turnaround.

When: May 6–7, 2026

Where: Hilton Houston North - 12400 Greenspoint Dr, Houston, TX 77060