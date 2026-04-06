Scouts Honor Shooting Classic

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Providence Plantation 10230 FM-521, Rosharon, Texas 77583

Join the 2026 Scouts Honor Shooting Classic on May 1 in Rosharon, TX at Providence Plantation.

This clay shoot fundraiser features team competition, industry networking and sponsorship opportunities supporting Scouting initiatives.

Who’s Attending

The 2026 Scouts Honor Shooting Classic will bring together a strong lineup of industry leaders and decision-makers from across the refining, petrochemical and energy sectors. Attendees represent major operators, EPC firms and service providers, creating valuable opportunities for networking and relationship building.

Participating companies include Ashland, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Covestro, Dow, Formosa Plastics, Freeport LNG, INEOS, LANXESS, LyondellBasell, Marathon Petroleum, PEMEX and Valero.

Confirmed attendees include:

  • Jeffery Yang, Ashland Texas City
  • Art Orscheln, Chevron Phillips Chemical
  • Jeff Benson, Christopher Olson and Elliott Snell, Covestro Baytown
  • Scott Larson and Craig Falcon, Dow Freeport
  • Mike Elgin, Mike Tien and Mike Rivet, Formosa Plastics Point Comfort
  • Bill Holladay and Lance Goodwin, Freeport LNG
  • Chris Clinton, INEOS Oligomers La Porte; Mike Meyer, INEOS Pasadena
  • Alan Peterson and Dominic Tamez, LANXESS Baytown
  • Jimmy Jernigan, LyondellBasell
  • John Baker and Rod Price, Marathon Texas City
  • Matt Provenzano and Tate Becker, PEMEX Deer Park
  • Lon Brenner, Dan Bruyn and Jace Raney, Valero Houston
  • KC Murray and Logan Hannah, Valero Texas City

The 2026 Scouts Honor Shooting Classic returns to Providence Plantation in Rosharon, Texas, offering a full day of clay shooting, networking and industry engagement in support of Scouting programs.

Flight 1 (Morning)

  • 7:00–8:15 AM — Check-in & Breakfast
  • 8:30 AM — Safety Orientation
  • 9:00 AM — Shotgun Start

Flight 2 (Afternoon)

  • 11:00 AM–12:15 PM — Check-in & Lunch
  • 12:30 PM — Safety Orientation
  • 1:00 PM — Shotgun Start

Awards

  • 3:00 PM — Flight Awards
  • 3:30 PM — Champion Announced

When: May 1, 2026 (Morning & Early Afternoon Flights)

Where: Providence Plantation - 10230 FM-521, Rosharon, TX 77583

Info

Providence Plantation 10230 FM-521, Rosharon, Texas 77583
Clay Shoot, Fundraiser, In-Person Event, Networking Events
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