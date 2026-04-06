Join the 2026 Scouts Honor Shooting Classic on May 1 in Rosharon, TX at Providence Plantation.

This clay shoot fundraiser features team competition, industry networking and sponsorship opportunities supporting Scouting initiatives.

Who’s Attending

The 2026 Scouts Honor Shooting Classic will bring together a strong lineup of industry leaders and decision-makers from across the refining, petrochemical and energy sectors. Attendees represent major operators, EPC firms and service providers, creating valuable opportunities for networking and relationship building.

Participating companies include Ashland, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Covestro, Dow, Formosa Plastics, Freeport LNG, INEOS, LANXESS, LyondellBasell, Marathon Petroleum, PEMEX and Valero.

Confirmed attendees include:

Jeffery Yang, Ashland Texas City

Art Orscheln, Chevron Phillips Chemical

Jeff Benson, Christopher Olson and Elliott Snell, Covestro Baytown

Scott Larson and Craig Falcon, Dow Freeport

Mike Elgin, Mike Tien and Mike Rivet, Formosa Plastics Point Comfort

Bill Holladay and Lance Goodwin, Freeport LNG

Chris Clinton, INEOS Oligomers La Porte; Mike Meyer, INEOS Pasadena

Alan Peterson and Dominic Tamez, LANXESS Baytown

Jimmy Jernigan, LyondellBasell

John Baker and Rod Price, Marathon Texas City

Matt Provenzano and Tate Becker, PEMEX Deer Park

Lon Brenner, Dan Bruyn and Jace Raney, Valero Houston

KC Murray and Logan Hannah, Valero Texas City

The 2026 Scouts Honor Shooting Classic returns to Providence Plantation in Rosharon, Texas, offering a full day of clay shooting, networking and industry engagement in support of Scouting programs.

Flight 1 (Morning)

7:00–8:15 AM — Check-in & Breakfast

8:30 AM — Safety Orientation

9:00 AM — Shotgun Start

Flight 2 (Afternoon)

11:00 AM–12:15 PM — Check-in & Lunch

12:30 PM — Safety Orientation

1:00 PM — Shotgun Start

Awards

3:00 PM — Flight Awards

3:30 PM — Champion Announced

When: May 1, 2026 (Morning & Early Afternoon Flights)

Where: Providence Plantation - 10230 FM-521, Rosharon, TX 77583