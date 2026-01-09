MaRS 2026 ( Maintenance & Reliability Symposium )

The Maintenance & Reliability Symposium (MaRS) 2026 returns to the greater Houston area for a high-impact, two-day experience built for maintenance and reliability professionals who want practical insight, real-world strategies, and meaningful industry connections.

Following a sold-out event and exceptional attendee feedback in 2025, MaRS continues to unite maintenance, reliability, engineering, integrity, and operations leaders for education that drives value, conversations that matter, and connections that extend well beyond the event.

What To Expect: Two full days of practical learning, technical insight, and peer connections

Day 1:

- Workshops focused on building the business case for reliability and strengthening mechanical integrity programs

- Interactive, in-depth sessions that bridge strategy, risk, and real-world application.

- The MaRS opening reception — designed for easy, meaningful networking in a relaxed setting.

Day 2:

- A full conference day with multiple educational sessions running concurrently

- A robust exhibit hall featuring industry solution providers and hands-on conversations

- Lunch provided & built-in time to connect throughout the day

- MaRS closing reception to wrap up the experience and continue conversations

For more information visit the event website below for the full event schedule and session details, sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities, In-depth information on the Monday workshops and registration options and event updates.

Register Today! Join the professionals who are investing in better strategies, stronger assets, and smarter connections at MaRS 2026!