2026 Lamp Golf Tournament

University Club Clubhouse 15333 Memorial Tower Dr, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70810

Attend LAMP 2026, the Leadership & Management Program hosted by the Louisiana Chemical Association, offering industry professionals executive education, leadership development, and networking opportunities.

LAMP (Leadership & Management Program) is designed to develop current and emerging leaders within Louisiana’s chemical industry. The program provides professional development through expert-led sessions focused on leadership skills, business strategy, regulatory awareness, and industry collaboration.

When: April 20, 2026, at 1:00 P.M.

Where: University Club - 15333 Memorial Tower Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Info

Golf Tournament, In-Person Event
225-344-2609
