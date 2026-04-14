Industrial Trade Show & State of Industry Mixer

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Doyle Convention Center 2010 5th Ave N, Texas City, Texas 77590

Attend the Industrial Trade Show & State of Industry Mixer on April 21, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 5:30 PM at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City, TX to connect with vendors, explore services and network with industry professionals.

When: 

April 21, 2026 from 11:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Where: 

Doyle Convention Center - 2010 5th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590

Wings of Heritage Room - 2010 5th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590

Attendance is FREE. Register Here!

Due to the high demand for booth spaces, a registration and payment must be received no later than February 28, 2026

Info

Doyle Convention Center 2010 5th Ave N, Texas City, Texas 77590
In-Person Event, Networking Events
409 935 1408
Register Here
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