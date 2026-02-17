ILTA International Operating Conference & Trade Show

Join the ILTA 2026 Conference & Trade Show, June 15–17, 2026 in Houston, TX — the premier event for liquid terminal professionals with education, networking, speakers, exhibits, and industry innovation.

ILTA 2026 Conference & Trade Show is a leading industry event for liquid terminal professionals, bringing together more than 4,500 attendees from operations, engineering, safety, leadership, and supplier communities for three days of education, networking, keynotes, and exhibits.

When: June 15–17, 2026 (Times vary by specific sessions; full agenda TBD)

Where: Marriott Marquis Houston | George R. Brown Convention Center - 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010, USA