Attend the Gulf Coast Safety & Health Summit on April 16, 2026, from 8:00 AM–5:00 PM at Norris Conference Center in Houston, TX. Explore safety, health and environmental best practices through keynote sessions and expert-led breakout tracks.

The Gulf Coast Safety & Health Summit is one of the region’s premier annual events for safety professionals, bringing together more than 200 attendees for a full day of education and networking.

The summit features a keynote speaker, 16 breakout sessions across four concurrent tracks, and an exhibition showcasing over 30 sponsors and exhibitors. Topics focus on safety, health, environmental and industrial hygiene best practices, with actionable insights attendees can apply immediately.

Open to both members and non-members, the event provides valuable continuing education opportunities alongside peer networking and industry collaboration.

When: April 16, 2026 - 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Where: Norris Conference Center - 816 Town and Country Blvd #210, Houston, TX 77024