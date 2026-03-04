2026 Fire-Rescue International - IAFC's Conference & Expo

to

Register Here Questions on Registration? General Conference Questions

Kansas City Convention Center 301 W 13th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64105

Attend Fire-Rescue International (FRI) 2026 Aug. 12–14, 2026 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, MO. Hosted by the IAFC, the conference brings fire and emergency service leaders together for training, education, networking and an industry expo.

Each summer, thousands of the most prominent fire and emergency service leaders from across North America and around the globe come to FRI to learn, network and collaborate together.

FRI education covers all areas of the emergency service:

  • Navigating the political environment
  • Managing change
  • Ethical leadership
  • EMS issues
  • Career development
  • And more

FRI attracts hundreds of exhibitors to showcase the newest fire service innovations in apparatus, technology, equipment, gear and more. If you're a fire/EMS chief, chief officer or company officer - this is YOUR conference for leadership education.

When: August 12, 2026 – August 14, 2026, Time TBD CST

Where: Kansas City Convention Center - 301 W 13th St, Kansas City, MO 64105

Info

Kansas City Convention Center 301 W 13th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64105
In-Person Event
703-273-0911
Register Here Questions on Registration? General Conference Questions
to
Google Calendar - 2026 Fire-Rescue International - IAFC's Conference & Expo - 2026-08-12 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2026 Fire-Rescue International - IAFC's Conference & Expo - 2026-08-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2026 Fire-Rescue International - IAFC's Conference & Expo - 2026-08-12 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2026 Fire-Rescue International - IAFC's Conference & Expo - 2026-08-12 00:00:00 ical

Tags