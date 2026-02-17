Energy Projects Conference & Expo

to

Register Here

George R. Brown Convention Center 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, Texas 77010

EPC Show 2026, June 16–17, 2026 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX, is North America’s premier energy projects conference & expo for EPC, engineering, construction, operations, and supply chain professionals.

The Energy Projects Conference & Expo (EPC Show) is the largest event for energy project professionals, uniting engineering, procurement, construction, operations, and supply chain leaders through multiple sector conferences, exhibitors, networking and expert sessions.

When: June 16–17, 2026, Time TBD (specific session times not explicitly listed)

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

Info

George R. Brown Convention Center 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, Texas 77010
Conferences & Tradeshows, In-Person Event, Networking Events
Register Here
to
Google Calendar - Energy Projects Conference & Expo - 2026-06-16 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Energy Projects Conference & Expo - 2026-06-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Energy Projects Conference & Expo - 2026-06-16 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Energy Projects Conference & Expo - 2026-06-16 00:00:00 ical

Tags