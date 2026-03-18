Energy LIVE takes place December 8–9, 2026, in Houston, Texas, bringing together 3,000+ energy leaders to explore infrastructure, LNG, AI, grid modernization, and strategies shaping the next era of American energy.

Energy LIVE, hosted by Reuters Events, is a premier conference and exhibition uniting more than 3,000 senior executives, policymakers, financiers, and technology leaders from across the energy value chain. The event focuses on addressing rising electricity demand, infrastructure expansion, LNG growth, grid modernization, and emerging energy technologies shaping North America’s energy future.

Through strategic sessions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities, attendees gain access to industry insights, partnership opportunities, and practical pathways to accelerate project development and energy innovation. Programming covers key themes including energy strategy, AI and digitalization, infrastructure, nuclear advancement, investment, and operational efficiency.

When: December 8–9, 2026

Where: NRG Center - 1 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77054, USA