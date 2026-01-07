Attend the 2026 CRU RefComm Expoconference — the leading technical conference and training event for the refining industry in Galveston, Texas, from April 27 – May 1, 2026.

RefComm Galveston is a five-day, multi-streamed agenda consisting of two days of training for the personnel of the DCU and SRU, and three days of technical presentations, an exhibition hall for meeting with technical experts and sourcing solutions, breakout discussion groups, and networking.

When: April 27 – May 1, 2026 (multi‑day training and conference agenda; session times vary based on training and presentations)

Where: Moody Gardens Hotel, 7 Hope Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77554