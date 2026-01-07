CRU RefComm Expoconference

to

Register Here

Moody Gardens Hotel Spa & Convention Center Seven Hope Boulevard , Galveston, Texas 77554

Attend the 2026 CRU RefComm Expoconference — the leading technical conference and training event for the refining industry in Galveston, Texas, from April 27 – May 1, 2026. 

RefComm Galveston is a five-day, multi-streamed agenda consisting of two days of training for the personnel of the DCU and SRU, and three days of technical presentations, an exhibition hall for meeting with technical experts and sourcing solutions, breakout discussion groups, and networking.

When: April 27 – May 1, 2026 (multi‑day training and conference agenda; session times vary based on training and presentations)

Where: Moody Gardens Hotel, 7 Hope Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77554

Info

Moody Gardens Hotel Spa & Convention Center Seven Hope Boulevard , Galveston, Texas 77554
Conferences & Tradeshows, In-Person Event
please enable javascript to view
Register Here
to
Google Calendar - CRU RefComm Expoconference - 2026-04-27 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CRU RefComm Expoconference - 2026-04-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CRU RefComm Expoconference - 2026-04-27 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - CRU RefComm Expoconference - 2026-04-27 00:00:00 ical

Tags