Chemical Risk Expo 2026 takes place October 14–15, 2026, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, bringing together industry leaders to address disaster-linked chemical incident prevention, response and recovery.

Chemical Risk Expo 2026

14-15 October 2026

George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas, USA

Chemical Risk Expo is the dedicated industrial-risk platform focused on disaster-linked chemical consequence management across the full incident lifecycle. Taking place in Houston, a major hub for high-consequence industrial operations, the event brings together operators, emergency responders, and risk specialists working across chemical plants, refineries, terminals, tank farms, pipelines, and hazmat logistics.

The Expo will feature expert-led sessions, case studies, and practical insights covering prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery from chemical incidents linked to natural disasters and industrial events. Attendees will include process safety leaders, EHS directors, emergency response coordinators, and risk managers from across the chemical and energy sectors.

When: October 14–15, 2026

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas, USA